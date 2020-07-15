Ghislaine Maxwell Apparently Has a Secret Husband—but She Won’t Say Who He Is
Ghislaine Maxwell has a secret spouse whom she refuses to identify, prosecutors said at her bail hearing Tuesday. The detail came out as prosecutors pressed her to reveal the extent of her wealth. “In addition to failing to describe in any way the absence of proposed co-signers of a bond, the defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said. Maxwell’s lawyers requested that she be released on a $5 million bond, but Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan denied the British socialite bail. Prosecutors convinced Nathan that Maxwell is an “extreme” flight risk, given that she hid from authorities for the last year, lied about her wealth, and allegedly purchased a New Hampshire mansion using a fake identity. She will remain in custody until her trial in 2021.