Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence on Impending Release of Epstein Names
SPEAKING UP
Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for luring young women into sexual abuse by multimillionaire predator Jeffrey Epstein, shared her thoughts via an attorney ahead of the release of court documents expected to name well over 100 people connected with Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said on NewsNation’s Cuomo that Maxwell has “nothing to say” about the impending release of names—but that the former socialite takes issue with the fact that the only person facing consequences over the rampant sex trafficking of young girls is a woman. “I don’t think she has anything to talk about except maybe that if you look at this crime, this overall crime, it’s all about men abusing women for a long period of time… and it’s only one person in jail—a woman,” Aidala said. Maxwell remains the only person incarcerated over the rampant abuse she worked to facilitate; Epstein himself died by suicide in prison in 2019.