CHEAT SHEET
AND ANOTHER ONE
British Socialite’s Charity Now Embroiled in Jeffrey Epstein Probe
Feds peeling back the layers into financier Jeffrey Epstein’s complicated affairs are now looking into a do-nothing charity owned by British socialite and Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the New York Post. The socialite, whose father is media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of procuring women as sex slaves for Epstein. At least two women have accused both Epstein and Maxwell of sexual assault. Now feds are looking into activities carried out by the socialite’s charity, the TerraMar project, incorporated in London and Delaware in 2012, for impropriety. The Post says Maxwell is listed as president of TerraMar and used her Upper East Side home as its base. She is thought to have given the charity $283,429 in loans between 2012 and 2017. Feds would not confirm to the Post if they suspect the charity of serving as a slush fund to pay hush money to Epstein’s victims.