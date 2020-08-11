Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About ‘Onerous’ Conditions Behind Bars
POOR ME
Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s accused of helping pedophile Jeffrey Epstein run a sex trafficking operation, bemoaned the “onerous” conditions she’s faced while behind bars in Brooklyn in a new court filing. Maxwell is requesting to be moved out of solitary confinement and into the general population at the Metropolitan Detention Center as she gets ready for her trial. “It has become apparent that the BOP’s treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein,” her lawyers argued in the filing. “As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees, which significantly impacts her ability to prepare a defense and be ready for trial on the schedule set by the Court.”
Her legal team also wants prosecutors to name the three underage victims they’ve accused her of assisting Epstein sexually abuse.