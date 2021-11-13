CHEAT SHEET
Ghislaine Maxwell Complains of ‘Creepy Guards’ and ‘Friendly Rat’ in Prison
Alleged sexual predator Ghislaine Maxwell does not appreciate the “creepy guards” who she says “stand and stare” at her while she showers in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Maxwell, who faces up to 80 years in prison if found guilty of recruiting, grooming, and abusing young women alongside her pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein, spoke to The Mail on Sunday about the conditions in prison, including a “friendly rat” who would sit by her while she used the toilet. She also called her solitary confinement “inhumane.” The Mail promises more revelations when it publishes its full interview with her on Sunday. Maxwell will plead not guilty to all charges. Her trial is set to start November 29.