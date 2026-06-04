Ghislaine Maxwell Compound Listed for Rent in Mysterious Circumstances

A New Hampshire property linked to Ghislaine Maxwell has been put up for rent after apparently being purchased by mysterious new owners.

The “antique farmhouse” listing was first spotted by Realtor.com, which noted that the property is just one of several structures on a sprawling 156-acre site in the rural town of Bradford. Maxwell, who’s currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role as an accomplice in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme, was found hiding out at the compound in 2020, after the arrest and subsequent death of Epstein in 2019.

The secluded estate, known as “Tucked Away,” had been purchased for $1,070,750 in 2019 by a hastily formed company called Granite Realty LLC, which was registered to Maxwell’s then-romantic partner, Scott Borgerson.

The "antique farmhouse" sits on a sprawling 156-acre plot. Reuters

Long after Maxwell’s 2021 conviction, the compound was listed for sale in July 2025 and remained unsold for months, with the asking price lowered from $2.49 million to $2.37 million a few months later. The listing then showed a “pending” sale in March of this year, with the deed showing it was no longer owned by Granite Realty.

A fresh rental listing offers the farmhouse for $2,500 a month. “Older portion has 2 bedrooms and living room. Addition has a bathroom and open living/dining/kitchen area with fieldstone fireplace,” the description reads.

A larger property—in which Maxwell is believed to have been living at the time of her arrest—on the estate is not up for rent.

The listing makes no mention of Maxwell’s ties to the property.

A larger home on the compound once owned by Ghislaine Maxwell, seen here, is not up for rent. Reuters

“For those who like quiet and privacy, this is your spot,” it says.

Public records identify the current resident as a Massachusetts man who owns a construction company known for serving Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod. The Daily Beast did not immediately receive a response after contacting him to ask if he had purchased the property.

Borgerson, a maritime expert and former tech executive, was widely rumored to have secretly married Maxwell and was reported to have been living with her prior to her arrest, though he never confirmed their marriage. A Denver-based law firm that had previously represented Maxwell filed a civil lawsuit in 2022 over unpaid legal bills. The firm, Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, named Borgerson as Maxwell’s husband in the lawsuit.