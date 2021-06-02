Ghislaine Maxwell’s Bail Request Is Denied—Again
NICE TRY
Accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to be let out on bail has once again been denied by a U.S. appeals court. According to a New York Times reporter, Maxwell had also been attempting to have an evidentiary hearing on her jail conditions, a request which has also been refused. Maxwell has made a number of other requests for release on bail since her incarceration, but they have all been denied. She’s also attempted to have a court rule on the conditions of her incarceration, which include guards waking her up every 15 minutes with flashlights in order to make sure she is still alive. This comes after the trial for Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madame has been pushed back extensively. The trial was originally supposed to commence on July 12 in New York City, but Maxwell’s lawyers asked for more time to investigate the conditions of her case. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.