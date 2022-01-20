CHEAT SHEET
    Ghislaine Maxwell Formally Demands Retrial Over Juror’s Sex Abuse Revelations

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a retrial after one juror spoke to reporters about childhood sexual abuse that he might not have disclosed during the initial jury selection. Maxwell’s lawyers submitted the request shortly before a midnight deadline Wednesday, according to The Guardian. Alongside a letter to the court, Maxwell’s lawyers submitted several sealed documents to support their case for a retrial. “Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial,” her defense lawyer, Bobbi C. Sternheim, said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, adding that there were “incontrovertible grounds” to reopen the trial after the juror’s disclosure. After Maxwell’s conviction, juror Scotty David said in an interview that he discussed his past sexual abuse with other jurors when they were making their deliberations, but he’s unsure if he disclosed it to the court.

