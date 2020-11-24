CHEAT SHEET
Ghislaine Maxwell Quarantined After Potential COVID-19 Exposure in Jail
Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined in her cell for 14 days after a staffer in her unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Maxwell, who was arrested earlier this year on sex trafficking charges for allegedly procuring underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse, took a rapid test on Nov. 18 that was negative, and she hasn’t experienced any COVID-19 symptoms. She’ll be tested again when her 14-day quarantine is over, officials said. During her quarantine, she can still make legal calls for up to three hours a day, and she’ll be allowed to leave her cell for 30 minutes three days a week.