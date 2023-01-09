CHEAT SHEET
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Reportedly Teaching Prison Etiquette Classes
Ghislaine Maxwell, a former philanthropist and ornament of high society currently serving a 20 year prison sentence after being convicted for trafficking underage girls to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, is currently teaching etiquette classes for fellow inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee, the Daily Mail reports. The classes, which take place twice a week, address “having confidence in yourself—how to behave and talk in a professional manner, the secrets of success in the corporate world, that sort of thing,” a source told the Mail. Maxwell’s courses also reportedly deal with the importance of “maintaining high moral standards.” She should consider adding an additional lecture: Having the Audacity 101.