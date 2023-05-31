Ghislaine Maxwell Is Reportedly Terrified of Getting Beaten Up in Prison
SNITCHED
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly got off on the wrong foot with two inmates. Now she’s “freaking out” over the prospect of them beating her up. According to the Daily Mail, the vegan Maxwell, 61, had an arrangement with a kitchen worker who stole extra produce for her in exchange for commissary junk food. Two inmates, reportedly known as “Las Cubanas,” found out about Maxwell’s scheme and tried to extort her into spending her “entire commissary limit of $360 on things for them.” Maxwell ratted out the two inmates, who then had to serve 47 days in solitary confinement. Those 47 days reportedly just expired, leaving Maxwell terrified of retribution as the duo returned to the general cells. “Las Cubanas have a reputation for being tough and mean inside jail and they don’t let anything slide,” a source told the Daily Mail. “They are saying Maxwell needs to pay for the 47.” The source added that Maxwell demanded a transfer upon their release and that she “basically had a nervous breakdown over it.”