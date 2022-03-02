Ghislaine Juror Will Plead the 5th in Probe of Sex Abuse Disclosure, Lawyer Says
One of the jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial will plead the 5th when he testifies next week about allegedly misleading the court during jury selection, his lawyer has indicated in a new court filing. The juror, Scotty David, is accused of failing to disclose in his juror questionnaire that he was a survivor of sexual abuse. After the trial, David gave media interviews in which he said that, during deliberations, he shared his experiences as a survivor with fellow jurors in an effort to explain why some victims’ testimony. “I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the [color] of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video,” David told The Independent. He later told Reuters that he “flew through” the juror questionnaire. David’s lawyer, Todd Spodek, wrote in the filing that David will “invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination at the hearing.” Maxwell is using David’s alleged slip up to demand a new trial.