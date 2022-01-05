Ghislaine Maxwell Juror’s Child Sex Abuse Disclosure Could Risk Mistrial, Says Ex-Prosecutor
TROUBLE AHEAD?
One of the jurors who helped convict child sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has recounted that some of the panel wasn’t convinced by Maxwell’s accusers until he shared his own experience of child sex abuse. Speaking to Reuters, the juror was identified only as 35-year-old Scotty David, which are his first and middle names. He said some jurors were struggling to believe victims due to the gaps in their memories, so he decided to share that he can’t remember every detail of the abuse he suffered as a child. “When I shared that, they were able to sort of come around on, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse,” the juror said. However, the juror was unable to recall if he disclosed his past ahead of the trial—and one expert thinks that could be a problem. Former New York federal prosecutor Moira Penza told The Telegraph: “I certainly hope the juror disclosed this fully on his questionnaire. A little strange the defense didn’t strike him... In the first instance, it would likely form the basis for a motion to Judge [Alison] Nathan for a new trial.”