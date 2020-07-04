Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey Photographed on Royal Thrones in 2002 Buckingham Palace Visit

Read it at The Telegraph
A photograph of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting on Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip’s thrones in Buckingham Palace surfaced on Friday, just one day after Maxwell was arrested for allegedly assisting the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in grooming and trafficking underage girls. Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct, though he has never been convicted. Maxwell and Spacey were in the palace on a 2002 tour arranged by Prince Andrew for President Bill Clinton, according to The Telegraph. Maxwell was a guest of Prince Andrew and Spacey was a guest of Clinton. The Duke of York, who has been accused by one of Epstein's alleged victims of involvement in the pedophile's sex ring, has reportedly not cooperated with U.S. authorities in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, despite having been called for an interview.