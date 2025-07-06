Ghislaine Maxwell May Be Helping Feds Expose Epstein’s Elite Network: Author

Ghislaine Maxwell might escape the full 20-year sentence she received for helping Jeffrey Epstein traffic and abuse underage girls. That’s because, according to investigative reporter Tara Palmeri, she may be cooperating with the FBI to help take down Epstein’s elite collaborators.

“I think she’s probably helping them right now,” Palmeri told Joanna Coles on The Daily Beast Podcast. “I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail.”

From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Palmeri, who hosted the Broken: Jeffrey Epstein podcast, spent two years reporting on the disgraced financier. She says that prosecutors are still working to build airtight cases against the “Johns”—powerful men accused of abusing girls trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell. Maxwell, she said, is helping them do it in exchange for special treatment.

“They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage,” Palmeri said. “But [when] nobody’s paying attention, story’s gone away, few years, Ghislaine’s out, or ends up in some nice prison. This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources.”

The disgraced British socialite was arrested in July 2020 and handed a 20-year prison sentence two years later for sex trafficking. Though she was initially held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same prison federal detention facility where Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently awaiting sentencing, Maxwell is currently serving time at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida.

While the idea of Epstein’s secret “client list” has fueled endless speculation, Palmeri says it doesn’t exist. What she claims is real, however, is highly sensitive video and photo evidence collected from Epstein’s house, which could still bring down some of the world’s most powerful men.

Ghislaine Maxwell outside her E. 65th St. Manhattan townhouse in 2015. New York Daily News via Getty

“When they first raided [Epstein’s house] for the 2006 case, they found a lot of cameras everywhere,” Palmeri said. “I think he was using that information as kompromat to build his business, to make money.”

Kompromat is compromising information used to blackmail and control high-profile individuals like the ones Epstein associated with—a tactic thought to be employed by Russian intelligence services.

Having spoken with survivors who were brought in by the FBI to identify themselves being abused by Johns, Palmeri said she assumes the photos were taken “surreptitiously.”

The material is reportedly so graphic that it could prompt a reopening of Maxwell’s case, hence why it has not been made public.

“If prosecutors release the footage, Maxwell’s lawyers could pounce,” Palmeri said. “That’s why they’re slow-rolling it. But I’ve been told they’re still building cases.”

“I don’t think she’ll spend 20 years in jail. She has cards to play,” the journalist concluded.