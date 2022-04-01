Ghislaine Maxwell Now Wants Judge to Delay Decision on Retrial

The legal battle over Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict took another turn Friday with her lawyers requesting a delay in a Manhattan federal judge’s ruling on whether the socialite will be granted a retrial over a juror’s failure to disclose a history of sexual abuse.

In late December, a jury convicted Maxwell of grooming and trafficking underage girls for perverted financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring. Days later, Maxwell’s attorneys requested a new trial because a juror referred to as Scotty David had given a flurry of media interviews which revealed he was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse but hadn’t disclosed the experience during jury selection. Scotty also told reporters that he used his experience to help sway fellow jurors who were skeptical of certain victims’ testimony.

Maxwell’s camp argues that Scotty, officially known as Juror 50, never would have made it to the panel had he filled out his juror questionnaire truthfully. (During a hearing last month, Scotty testified under oath that he didn’t intend to lie on the form; he said he “flew through” the questions because he was distracted by noise in the jury selection room.)

It’s unclear when Judge Alison Nathan will decide on Maxwell’s request for a do-over.

But on Friday, Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim wrote to Judge Nathan, asking her to delay her ruling on whether the British socialite will be granted a new criminal trial because of a pending TV interview with Juror 50.

According to Sternheim’s letter, Paramount Plus will air an interview with the juror as part of its series Ghislaine: Partner in Crime. “The trailer announces a ‘bombshell revelation’ from Juror 50 in his ‘only in-depth interview,’” Sternheim wrote.

“We have been unable to access the series in order to review the content of Juror’s 50 statements nor have we learned whether the interview was recorded before he testified at [a previous] hearing,” Sternheim continued. “The series was scheduled to air on March 29, but we have learned that Paramount is holding off airing the series pending the Court’s ruling concerning Juror 50.”

“We bring to the Court’s attention this previously undisclosed interview and request a stay of any ruling pending review of the interview by the Court and counsel.”

Less than shockingly, prosecutors opposed the request for a stay.

“Indeed, the defendant’s application contains no legal or factual support beyond the citation to a Paramount Plus trailer,” assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Alison Moe, Lara Pomerantz, and Andrew Rohrbach wrote.

“If the defendant obtains new information, she may file any appropriate motions at that time, but it is inappropriate to stay this matter based on nothing more than the defendant’s conjecture.”