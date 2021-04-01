Ghislaine Maxwell Demands to Be Treated Like Cosby and Weinstein
‘fitting for Hannibal Lecter’
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers argued in a Thursday court filing that she deserves the same treatment as people like her: Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. The attorneys wrote, “The truth is that wealthy men charged with similar or more serious offenses, many of whom have foreign ties, are routinely granted bail so that they can effectively prepare for trial. Bernie Madoff. Harvey Weinstein. Bill Cosby.” Maxwell, 59, is charged with sex trafficking for her alleged role as madam to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She has made repeated and desperate pleas for release on bond during her 280 days of confinement, which her lawyers argue have made her “a shell of her former self.” Maxwell is living in conditions “fitting for Hannibal Lecter,” they argued on Thursday. But prosecutors have argued Maxwell lives in a comparatively luxe circumstances.
The British socialite evaded authorities for months before her arrest. A new lawsuit filed this week accuses Maxwell herself of rape.