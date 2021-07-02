Ghislaine Maxwell Tries to Play the Cosby Card in Latest Plea for Freedom
SCRAPING THE BARREL
Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team is getting increasingly creative in their pleas for her to be released pending trial. After arguing in multiple bail applications that she is “withering away” in jail conditions “fitting for Hannibal Lecter,” her attorneys filed a new letter on Friday comparing her situation to that of Bill Cosby, whose conviction for raping and drugging a woman was tossed this week because prosecutors had re-negged on a murky agreement not to charge him. “Ms Maxwell’s case presents a similar situation. The government failed to abide by its promise not to prosecute,” her attorneys wrote in the letter to Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday.
The letter referred to a controversial plea deal Jeffrey Epstein took in Florida in 2010 that protected him from further prosecution. Her lawyers claim that the deal covered her, too. Maxwell was not a co-defendant in the Florida case and is now being prosecuted in federal court in New York.