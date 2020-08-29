Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Special Treatment as First NY Inmate With Visitors During Pandemic: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell has been in jail for only two months on charges of grooming underage girls with Jeffrey Epstein, but she is the first inmate in New York City to get an in-person visit since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to New York Daily News. Other inmates say they’ve been waiting almost six months for visits but on Friday, the British socialite—who reportedly has an entire jail floor to herself—met with her legal team for nearly four hours. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said, “While, in general, legal visits are suspended, case-by-case accommodations will be accomplished at the local level and confidential legal calls will be allowed in order to ensure inmates maintain access to counsel.” While the BOP declined to confirm whether Maxwell’s visit was the first in New York during the pandemic, a source with knowledge of the matter and a lawyer involved in the lawsuit told the Daily News that it was.
