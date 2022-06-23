So much for that light sentence her lawyers were pushing for. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday pushed for a sentence of between 30 and 55 years for former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein prey on young girls. In a sentencing memorandum in which prosecutors called her actions “shockingly predatory,” they wrote: “Her practice of targeting vulnerable victims reflects her view that struggling young girls could be treated like disposable objects.” And they downplayed her lawyers’ argument that her supposedly rough treatment in a Brooklyn detention center made her deserving of a lighter sentence: “Going from being waited on hand and foot to incarceration is undoubtedly a shocking and unpleasant experience.” The U.S. Probation Office earlier recommended that Maxwell get 20 years at her sentencing June 28.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10