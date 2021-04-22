Ghislaine Maxwell Sues Publisher of New Epstein Book, Says It Makes Her Seem Guilty
DAMAGING ALLEGATIONS
Accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is taking publishing house Albin Michel to court in France over a new book that she says violates her “presumption of innocence.” The book L'île De Tous Les Vices or Vice Island by Jean-Gabriel Fredet, which came out in France last month, explores the life and crimes of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to a statement released by Maxwell, the book contains “explicit and damaging” allegations about her, which she claims are “unsubstantiated and frequently fabricated,” especially in light of her ongoing criminal trial in the U.S. The heiress is seeking, among other things, for all copies of the book to be pulped, the supposedly offending passages to be removed from future editions, as well as monetary damages. According to her statement, a hearing is scheduled for next month.