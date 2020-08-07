CHEAT SHEET
Ghislaine Maxwell Wanted to Recruit Paris Hilton for Jeffrey Epstein, Friend Says
Ghislaine Maxwell wanted to introduce a young Paris Hilton to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a former friend of the socialite. Chris Mason, a British journalist who has known Maxwell since the 1980s, sat for an interview for the Lifetime docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and said that when Maxwell saw Hilton at a party, the alleged madam stopped, stared at Hilton, and said, “Oh my god. Who is that?” and later, “She’d perfect for Jeffrey!” Maxwell reportedly asked a friend to introduce her to the heiress. Maxwell is charged with grooming underage girls to have sex with Epstein for decades. A picture shows Hilton, then 19, standing alongside Maxwell and President Donald Trump at a party in 2000.