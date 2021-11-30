Ghislaine Maxwell’s Accuser: She Was In the Room While Epstein Raped Me
PREDATORS
Ghislaine Maxwell was in the room as Jeffrey Epstein raped underage girls in ‘orgies,’ an accuser testified on Tuesday in the British socialite’s sex-trafficking trial. Jane Doe says she was just 14 years old when the pair befriended her at the prestigious Interlochen arts camp in Michigan. The alleged victim testified that her family was struggling when she met Epstein—her father, a musical composer, died of leukemia and “we essentially went bankrupt”—and that Maxwell approached her at the camp as she was eating ice cream with friends. Soon, the couple was inviting her to Epstein’s compounds, which were decorated with “pictures of famous people, presidents.. [and art of] naked women, creepy animals.” While there, she says she witnessed Maxwell lounging topless at the pool with naked girls. Epstein began to pay for voice lessons, clothes, and school supplies, and gave her cash for her struggling mother. He also told her about his glittering social circle—“Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Mike Wallace.”
But Epstein began to abuse her, she says—with Maxwell’s help. He allegedly masturbated on her, fondled Maxwell in front of her, groped her, raped her with sex toys, and made her give him “hard” massages. All the while, Maxwell was “very casual, like this was entirely normal. I was confused. When you are 14, you have no idea what is going on,” she testified. “He would get on the massage table and it would sort of turn into this orgy.”