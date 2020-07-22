Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Ask for Gag Order in Sex-Trafficking Case
SILENCE
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are requesting that a federal judge issue an order preventing prosecutors, FBI agents, and Maxwell’s accusers’ attorneys from discussing the case outside of court. A letter sent late Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan argues that “the Government, its agents, witnesses and their lawyers have made, and continue to make, statements prejudicial to a fair trial.” The letter requests that Nathan make speaking about the trial outside of court punishable by contempt. “Because plain vanilla surrenders lack the fanfare and attendant media coverage afforded to secret, armed, raids at dawn, the Government chose to invade Ms. Maxwell’s New Hampshire residence, arrest her, and stage a media presentation that included numerous statements that prejudice Ms. Maxwell’s right to a fair trial,” the letter reads. The British socialite has been indicted for her alleged participation in a sex trafficking scheme with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.