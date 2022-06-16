Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Ask for Light Sentence After Alleged Murder Threat and Past on IRA ‘Hit List’

An inmate incarcerated alongside Ghislaine Maxwell threatened to kill her, telling the British socialite and convicted sex trafficker that “she had been offered money to murder Ms. Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” according to Maxwell’s attorneys.

The inmate at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly told Maxwell that the money she’d get from the hit would be worth “an additional 20 years’ incarceration,” her defense wrote, later adding: “This incident reflects the brutal reality that there are numerous prison inmates who would not hesitate to kill Ms. Maxwell — whether for money, fame, or simple ‘street cred.’”

Maxwell’s most recent alleged brush with death was revealed in a sentencing memorandum filed in Manhattan federal court this week, in which her team asked a judge for a sentence of 51 to 63 months, “significantly” below the 20-year term recommended by a probation department.

“Her life has been ruined,” her lawyers said. “It would be a travesty of justice for her to face a sentence that would have been appropriate for Epstein.”

Portraying her as Epstein’s hapless victim, the memorandum noted that tragedy had inflicted itself upon Maxwell early in life, when she was allegedly identified as a target of the Irish Republican Army.

“Decades earlier, when Ms. Maxwell was just a child and her father was a Member of Parliament, U.K. authorities found a “hit list” of potential kidnapping/assassination targets in a safehouse used by the Irish Republican Army,” the filing read. “Ms. Maxwell’s name was first on the list.”

Her father, the disgraced press mogul Robert Maxwell, was also to blame for his daughter’s supposed victimhood, her lawyers argued. Before his death under mysterious circumstances in 1991, his alleged physical abuse “led her to becoming very vulnerable to abusive and powerful men who would be able to take advantage of her innate good nature,” according to an extract from a letter attached in the memorandum.

“Ghislaine vividly recalls a time when, at age 13, she tacked a poster of a pony on the newly painted wall of her bedroom. Rather than mar the paint with tape, she carefully hammered a thin tack to mount the poster,” her attorneys said. “​​This outraged her father, who took the hammer and banged on Ghislaine’s dominant hand, leaving it severely bruised and painful for weeks to come.”

In a supplementary filing, Maxwell’s lawyers argued that Maxwell had been unfairly sentenced under guidelines meant for a supervisor of abuse, even as she was, they argued, simply an agent of Epstein’s. And, they contended, the government was using harsher 2004 guidelines even as they had been unable to prove that Maxwell’s role in facilitating Epstein’s abuse had continued after 2003. And, they argued, she had been sentenced under rules intended for serial abusers of children, even as “[t]here is absolutely no evidence that Ms. Maxwell is attracted to minors or has the sort of uncontrollable impulses that would compel her to re-offend. According to the trial record, it was Epstein who had such proclivities, whereas Ms. Maxwell’s role was to facilitate Epstein’s sexual abuse. Indeed, after she moved on from Epstein in the early 2000s, Ms. Maxwell was involved in two long-term relationships with men who had young children and was actively involved in their lives without even the slightest hint of impropriety.”

Maxwell was found guilty of manipulating and grooming young girls for Epstein’s sex trafficking ring in December last year. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not an heiress, villain, or vapid socialite. She has worked hard her entire life. She has energy, drive, commitment, a strong work ethic, and desire to do good in the world,” her lawyers wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.