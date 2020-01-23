Ghislaine Maxwell’s Private Emails Reportedly Hacked
Ghislaine Maxwell’s private emails have been hacked by cybercriminals after her email address appeared last year in court documents related to her former boyfriend and pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, Britain’s Telegraph reported Thursday. The socialite was reportedly targeted after she was publicly accused of overseeing efforts to recruit teenage girls and young women for Epstein. The allegations against Maxwell were unsealed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and she has reportedly been in hiding since August of last year. The hack could raise the prospect that emails between Maxwell and prominent individuals who have been linked to an alleged Epstein sex-trafficking network, including Prince Andrew, could be made public, the Telegraph reports. Lawyers for Maxwell said her email address appeared among 2,000 unsealed court documents made public last August.
A judge is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether 8,600 additional court documents filed as part of a civil suit will be unsealed. The documents could provide damaging new information about Epstein’s network of celebrity friends, including Prince Andrew, whom Maxwell reportedly exchanged emails with in 2015 about Virginia Roberts Giuffre—a woman who claims she was forced to sleep with the royal on three occasions when she was 17 years old. He has denied the allegations. Epstein died in a jailhouse suicide in August after he was arrested on charges of allegedly sexually abusing young girls for years.