CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Ghost Ship Carrying Human Heads Washes Up on Japanese Beach
EERIE
Read it at NHK
Seven bodies have been found aboard an abandoned wooden boat that washed ashore on the coast of Sado Island, Japan, national broadcaster NHK reports. A police officer is said to have discovered the so-called ghost ship, and a subsequent search by law enforcement and the coast guard revealed seven “skeletonized bodies,” and two decapitated heads on the ship, according to NHK. Coast guard officers suspect the boat came from North Korea, as the sides were covered in Korean numbers and letters in red paint. NHK reports that a number of wooden boats from North Korea wash ashore around this time of year after being blown off course by northwesterly winds, according to the coast guard.