Ghosts of Katrina: Blight in NOLA (PHOTOS)

Aftermath

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast

Julie Dermansky/The Daily Beast