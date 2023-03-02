Man Buys Chandelier for $300, Sells for $3.5M
ABSOLUTE BARGAIN
A chandelier bought for just $300 sold at auction in the U.K. for $3.5 million on Tuesday. The bronze light fixture designed by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti was snapped up in 1960 by British painter John Craxton, who recognized the piece in a London antique store as having been owned by his late art collector friend Peter Watson. Craxton hung it in the music room of his home in the English capital until his death in 2009, with the chandelier put up for sale by his estate. A Christie’s catalogue seen by CNN ahead of this week’s auction said the 53-inch tall chandelier had been commissioned by Watson for the London office of his literary magazine Horizon, where it remained until the publication’s closure in 1950. It had been expected to fetch between $3 million and $4.2 million, with a previous Giacometti chandelier selling in 2018 for over $9 million.