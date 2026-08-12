Giant Cost of Trump’s Kennedy Center Plot Is Leaked

Newly obtained blueprints have revealed the staggering cost of President Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center overhaul.

Some 180 pages of blueprints obtained by Axios reveal that the price tag for remaking the iconic venue could balloon to $560 million—more than double the $257 million previously approved by Congress.

According to a two-slide construction assessment prepared by Virginia-based Delta Consulting Group, the venue’s “state of disrepair is significant and escalating.” The consulting firm presented two options to the board of trustees, which is chaired by the president.

National Guard troops patrol outside the Kennedy Center. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

The first option outlines a four-year phased renovation that allows the National Symphony Orchestra to remain performing on-site while driving total costs to $560 million.

The second option calls for shutting down the main building entirely for two years, sending the orchestra “offsite through regional partner venues, touring and digital broadcasts,” while relocating signature events like the Kennedy Center Honors and Mark Twain Prize.

While Congress’s $257 million appropriation would cover roughly 90 percent of either proposed plan, consultants recommended raising an additional $30 million separately to bridge funding gaps. Under both scenarios, the indoor-outdoor REACH space, serving as a living memorial to former President John F. Kennedy, would remain open.

However, internal documents leave the fate of venue personnel hanging in the balance, noting that a full two-year closure “enables staff reduction and a reset of expenses,” though “key staff will be redeployed in alignment with the needs of the Center during renovations.”

Specific physical upgrades include $24.7 million earmarked to renovate the 2,465-seat Concert Hall, which houses a $2 million pipe organ. A separate development plan prepared by JLL details a “Front of the House Renewal” that would give the Grand Foyer its first major makeover since the 1990s, featuring “new furniture throughout,” “less sheer” draperies, and “new featured marble flooring.”

An additional $48 million would cover restorations across the Opera House, Eisenhower Theater, Family Theater, Terrace Theater, and Theater Lab, alongside relocated box offices, new lobby lighting, a coffee shop, and private restrooms inside a renovated reception room for VIPs.

The architectural ambitions coincide with radical plans by presidential allies to overhaul the venue’s cultural identity. Board member Paolo Zampolli, the former modeling agent for first lady Melania Trump turned presidential envoy, has advocated for hosting Valentino fashion shows, building a luxury marina for yachts and tenders, opening high-end restaurants, and launching a collaboration to send American arts into space.

“I told the White House that I’m going to work with them to see what we can do together,” Zampolli told the Daily Beast.

Workers remove Trump’s name from the institution in Washington, D.C. on June 13. Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

The grand redesign comes amid severe operational fallout after the president installed himself as board chair, branded the venue too “woke,” replaced trustees with loyalists, and appointed political ally Richard Grenell to run operations.

Audiences have stayed away in droves, performance cancellations mounted, and Grenell was ultimately ousted. The turmoil culminated in the complete exit of the Washington National Opera, which has sued the Kennedy Center for more than $17 million in withheld funds, asserting that “the funds held by the Kennedy Center represent years of gifts and contributions made by loyal WNO donors who specifically directed their support to benefit WNO and its mission.”

Any final renovation plan still requires approval from a federal judge, who previously halted closure attempts and demanded detailed documentation on potential institutional impacts.

The White House and the Kennedy Center have been approached for comment.