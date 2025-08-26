Cheat Sheet
1

Giant Dust Cloud Plunges State Into Chaos With Blackouts and Canceled Flights

MOTHER NATURE EH?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.26.25 10:41AM EDT 
A haboob comes into Chandler, Ariz. on August 24, 2025.
A haboob comes into Chandler, Ariz. on August 24, 2025. Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dust storms have battered southwestern U.S. states, grounding flights and leaving people without power. A dust cloud—known as a haboob—smashed through Phoenix and Arizona City, both in Arizona, on Monday. A similar event made the Burning Man Festival, Nevada, look like a Mad Max sequel. Dramatic footage has circulated online, with pictures showing walls of dust towering over cities as they are plunged into darkness. About 15,000 people lost power across Arizona, as reported by NBC News and tracked by poweroutage.us. Delays were reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, while locals endured challenging driving conditions. Many of the power outages occurred in Maricopa County. “I couldn’t see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside,” Boykin Hitesman told Sky News. “My kids were really, really scared, so I was trying to be brave for them.” Over the weekend, winds of 50mph caused wild scenes in the Black Rock Desert for campers at Burning Man. The word haboob originates in Arabic and means “strong wind.”

Read it at NBC News

2
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Reveals Newborn’s Wild Name
ONLY ONE IN CLASS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.26.25 5:16AM EDT 
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 4
Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

Infamous price hiker and swindler “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli has welcomed a child into the world, with an unusual moniker. May we present, Torque “EZMONEY$TAXX” Shkreli. As the head of Turing Pharmaceuticals in 2015, Shkreli controversially raised the price of his then-newly acquired Daraprim drug by nearly 4,000 percent from $7.50 per tablet to $750. After lying to investors and swindling them of millions, Shkreli, 42, was convicted of securities fraud in 2017 and served four years in prison. It’s not clear whether the unusual name is officially on the birth certificate of his newborn, but a video of the child squirming was posted on X with the message, “Welcome to the world! Torque ‘EZMONEY$TAXX’ Shkreli.” Shkreli was given a lifetime ban from the pharma industry after his conviction, upheld by a federal appeals court in New York in 2024. In October, he was ordered to repay $64.6 million of the profits he gained after the market monopolization and astronomical price hike of Daraprim, which is used to treat parasitic diseases.

Read it at X

3
Young Workers Take a Major Hit as AI Wipes Out Entry-Level Jobs
COMPUTER SAYS NO
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.26.25 9:20AM EDT 
A photo taken on January 2, 2025 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of the Chat AI application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo taken on January 2, 2025 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of the Chat AI application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

AI is changing the game for career starters and threatens a desperate new era for freshly graduated hopefuls. The rise of AI has led to a significant and measurable decline in job prospects for younger, less-experienced workers, according to a landmark study by Stanford. Research, conducted by analyzing payroll data, reveals that employment for workers aged 22 to 25 in AI-exposed roles such as software development and customer support has plummeted by 16 percent since late 2022. That is a stark contrast with older workers in the same fields who have not seen a measurable decline in their job prospects, the report says. “There’s definitely evidence that AI is beginning to have a big effect,” lead researcher and economist Erik Brynjolfsson told Axios. Part of the reason younger workers are being affected is that their lack of experience makes them more reliant on “book knowledge,” which AI can replicate more easily. Senior workers, however, “learn tricks of the trade that maybe never get written down. Those are not the things that the AI has been able to learn, at least not yet.”

Read it at Axios

4
Streaming Platform Probed After Shocking On-Air Death
HORRIFIC
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.26.25 10:32AM EDT 
This photograph shows screens displaying the logo of the Australian live-streaming platform Kick, in Toulouse, southwestern France on August 21, 2025. French police are hoping an autopsy will help shed light on Raphael Graven, known online as "Jean Pormanove" or "JP", a 46-year-old man's death during a live-streamed event that a government minister said involved scenes of "absolute horror", a prosecutor said.
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities will launch an investigation into the Australian platform Kick after a streamer’s on-air death in Paris shocked viewers last week. Raphaël Graven, who went by the pseudonym Jean Pormanove or JP, died Aug. 18 during a streaming marathon that lasted 280 hours on the platform. The 46-year-old internet personality was reportedly exposed to bouts of humiliation and torture—such as violence and sleep deprivation—for months to garner views before his death. Paris prosecutors have said they would investigate if Kick “knowingly” broadcast “videos of deliberate attacks on personal integrity.” Kick is also being investigated to determine if it abided by the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which states that platforms are obligated to report to authorities if a person’s life or safety is at risk. Clara Chappaz, the French minister for digital affairs, said in a separate announcement that the government would sue the streaming platform for “negligence.” “Kick did not do everything possible to stop the broadcast of dangerous content,” Chappaz said. The Daily Beast has reached out to Kick for comment. Kick previously released a statement that said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jean Pormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community.”

Read it at BBC

5
RFK Jr. Names Vaccine Skeptic to Lead COVID Advisory Committee
SOUNDS ABOUT RIGHT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.26.25 6:54AM EDT 
Published 08.26.25 4:30AM EDT 
Retsef Levi speaks during the first meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices at the CDC global headquarters on June 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, recently fired and replaced all seven members of the committee. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Retsef Levi speaks during the first meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices at the CDC global headquarters on June 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, recently fired and replaced all seven members of the committee. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has chosen a vaccine critic to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee. Retsef Levi has previously slammed mRNA vaccines, saying they can cause serious harm and death, especially among children, and called for their immediate withdrawal. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) reviews data related to vaccine safety and effectiveness. Kennedy, also a vaccine critic, fired the previous committee members, claiming they had conflicts of interest, questioning their links to Big Pharma, and saying “a clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.” In 2023, Levi posted to his X account, “The evidence is mounting and indisputable that MRNA vaccines cause serious harm, including death, especially among young people. We have to stop giving them immediately!” The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Health and Human Services and Levi for comment. The Beast reported Monday that Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist and close associate of RFK Jr., said the Trump administration will pull the COVID vaccine “within months.”

Read it at Reuters

6
Award-Winning Actress, 42, Dies After Secret Cancer Battle
‘DEEPLY SHOCKED’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 12:03PM EDT 
MALAGA, SPAIN - MARCH 07: Actress Verónica Echegui poses for a portrait during the Malaga Film Festival 2024 on March 07, 2024 in Malaga, Spain.
Carlos Alvarez/Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Renowned Spanish actress and director Verónica Echegui died Sunday at 42-years-old after secretly battling cancer according to local reports. Prior to her death, the actress was hospitalized in Madrid. Echegui had her break out role as the protagonist in the 2006 film My Name Is Juani. Since then, she went on to star in a series of films like the 2012 romance Kathmandu Lullaby, the 2020 musical comedy My Heart Goes Boom!, and made her Hollywood debut in the 2012 action thriller The Cold Light of Day. The award-winning actress also made her mark in television with shows like The Patients of Dr. García in 2023 and Intimacy in 2022. Echegui debuted her first directorial short film Tótem Loba in 2020, which won a Goya Award, Spain’s equivalent to the Oscars, in 2022 for Best Short Film. Her passing has sparked a series of tributes on social media, including from Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui’s passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young,” said the auto-translated message. “My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends.”

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Seth Rogen Reveals Most Common Request He Gets From Fans
TOKES NOT JOKES
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.25.25 7:33PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 7:31PM EDT 
Canadian actor, co-creator, director, executive producer of "The Studio" Seth Rogen attends the Television Academy's Televerse festival in Los Angeles on August 16, 2025.
Canadian actor, co-creator, director, executive producer of "The Studio" Seth Rogen attends the Television Academy's Televerse festival in Los Angeles on August 16, 2025. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Comedy star and admitted stoner Seth Rogen said fans will ask to smoke marijuana with him, he said in an interview on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. The Pineapple Express star, interviewed alongside Ben Stiller, was asked what “whine” he hears most from fans. Rogen said he doesn’t have one. “People just want to smoke weed with me,” he said. And, sometimes, he’ll even oblige, but only under certain circumstances. “If it seems like it’ll really be special for the person, sometimes I will,” he said. “I’ve had moments where I’m like, ‘This is a big moment for this person. [The] least I could do is take a couple hits with them.’” Rogen, 43, said he’s been a daily weed smoker for roughly 20 years. “I smoke weed all day, every single day, since I was 20 years old,” he said in a 2023 episode of British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary of a CEO. “And I’ve been very productive in that time.” In contrast, Ben Stiller, star of Zoolander, Meet the Fockers, and executive producer on Severance, told Horowitz he mostly gets “focker” shouted at him by excited fans.

Read it at Newser

8
Elizabeth Hurley Shares Beau’s Squirrelly Nickname in Birthday Post
NUTS!
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 4:47PM EDT 
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley attending the premiere at The Ned in London, for The Inheritance, Channel 4's new show in which 13 strangers are summoned to a grand stately home. They are there to compete for part of the fortune left in the will of The Deceased, a glamorous benefactor played by Hurley. Picture date: Wednesday August 6, 2025.
Yui Mok - PA Images/Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus’ 64th birthday with a social media post, affectionately dubbing him “Squirrel Man.” The English actress, 60, posted a series of photos of the chummy couple, who confirmed their relationship on Easter earlier this year. “Happy Birthday Squirrel Man,” Hurley wrote in the caption, followed by four red heart emojis. One of the photos showed Cyrus with pigtail braids, while another photo showed Hurley wearing a crab headpiece. The post elicited mixed feelings from commenters. “Maybe the oddest pairing but so cute. Wishing you both happiness,” said one user. “I used to think you had taste. It’s obvious you have none,” said another. Before Cyrus, Hurley was in a high-profile relationship with actor Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000. She then dated film producer Steve Bing, with whom she welcomed her only child, son Damian, in 2002. Hurley was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011, and was engaged to cricket player Shane Warne from 2011 until their relationship ended in 2013. Cyrus has been married three times: his first marriage, to Cindy Smith, lasted from 1986 to 1991. Most famously, he was married to Tish Finley—with whom he has five children, including singer/actress Miley Cyrus—from 1993 until 2022. The musician’s 2023 marriage to Australian singer Firerose lasted just one year.

Read it at People

9
Snoop Dogg Is Now ‘Scared’ to Take His Grandkids to the Movies
STAYING HOME
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.25.25 4:22PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 12:52PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Snoop Dogg said he is “scared” to take the youngest members of his family to the movie theater after seeing LGBTQ+ characters like the lesbian couple in the 2022 Disney film Lightyear. In an appearance on the podcast It’s Giving, the rapper, 53, grumbled about being confronted with difficult questions from his grandson after seeing the same-sex couple on screen. “They’re putting it everywhere,” he said. “I didn’t come in for this s--t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” He added, “It threw me for a loop. These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.” Snoop shares sons Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, as well as daughter Cori, 26, with his wife, Shante Broadus, whom he’s been married to since 1997. He also has a son, Julian, 27, from a previous relationship. He is also a grandfather of eight grandkids ranging in age from 10 to 6 months old. Lightyear has been banned in several countries for its depiction of the lesbian couple and was largely considered a box office failure for Disney and Pixar. Since Snoop’s complaints, his social media has been flooded with comments from disappointed fans who mocked the rapper with rainbow emojis and gifs of women kissing. His remarks have also sparked calls to cancel his upcoming performance at the Australian Football League’s Grand Final. The Daily Beast has reached out to Snoop’s representatives for comment.

Read it at Newsweek

10
Original Harry Potter Director Wants Nothing to Do With HBO Series
DISAPPEARING ACT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 3:41PM EDT 
Chris Columbus at Netflix's "The Thursday Murder Club" New York Special Screening held at The Plaza Hotel on August 14, 2025 in New York, New York.
John Nacion/John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Chris Columbus, the director behind the the first two original Harry Potter movies, has revealed he wants nothing to do with the rebooted HBO series. “No, I’ve done it, you saw my version,” he told Variety on Thursday. “There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.” Columbus, who left the original franchise mid-series after reporting burn out, said he approves of the reboot. “The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity,” he says. Columbus was talking about the character Peeves from the first Harry Potter novel, a character which he said they didn’t have time to develop plus a storyline where Harry and Hermione fear they may have been poisoned after drinking potions. “We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life,” he said. The Home Alone director also spoke fondly of Daniel Radcliffe—who played the titular character—and his growth as an actor, but showed disappointment for the controversial author J.K. Rowling who has come under fire for her transphobic views. “I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art... I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad.” The HBO series is set to be released in 2027.

Read it at Variety

