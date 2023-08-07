CHEAT SHEET
Giant Fire Engulfs Sherwin-Williams Paint Plant in Texas
A major fire erupted at a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Texas in the early hours of Monday that left at least one person injured, authorities said. The blaze at the plant in Garland broke out at around 1:45 a.m., though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The injured person is an employee at the plant and was treated at the scene, according to ABC News. “I can tell you that major roadways in and around the plant are closed,” Lt. Richard Maldonado of the Garland Police Department told NBC DFW. Videos purportedly showing the fire shared on social media showed flames and smoke billowing out of the plant as the sound of explosions can be heard erupting at the site.