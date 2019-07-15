CHEAT SHEET
DON’T LET IT STING YOU
Giant Human-Sized Jellyfish Caught on Camera
Two divers saw a giant human-sized jellyfish in the ocean just off the coast of Cornwall in England. The divers, underwater cinematographer Dan Abbott and wildlife biologist Lizzie Daly, swam with it for an hour. “It really humbles you to be alongside an animal that size,” said Daly. “It’s an experience we’ll never forget.” It is very rare for humans to encounter the eight-armed barrel jellyfish, otherwise known as dustbin-lid jellyfish, in the ocean. Normally, they’re only seen when they wash up on shore, dead. The jellyfish was spotted on the last day of Wild Ocean Week, which Daly started to raised money for U.K.’s Marine Conservation Society. Daly said that “the goal was connecting people to nature, and the barrel jellyfish did that for sure.”