CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Video: Giant Moon-Shaped Balloon Breaks Free, Rolls Down China Street
WE HAVE A PROBLEM
Read it at The Guardian
An enormous inflatable moon-shaped balloon broke free in China on Monday morning and video shows panicked staff chasing after it as it trundles down a highway. According to The Guardian, the moon made its bid for freedom in Henan province after it escaped Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations. Bizarrely, a strikingly similar incident appears to have happened in Hong Kong on Thursday, with the South China Morning Post reporting that a 50-foot moon model broke free and ended up wet and deflated in the sea. Yet another moon model escape happened back in 2016, when videos of a massive moon balloon causing chaos on the streets of Fuzhou in southeast China went viral around the world.