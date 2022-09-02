Giant Pool of Blood Mysteriously Appears on Pavement, Stumps Cops
NO BODY
Police in a small town in Pennsylvania are confounded by the appearance of a large pool of blood on the pavement of a retirement home parking lot that appeared out of nowhere with not a victim in sight. Silver Spring police Chief Chris Raubenstine said authorities discovered the pool of blood, measuring 4 feet by 7 feet, on Saturday morning and that it indicated “a possible traumatic injury.” Forensics were able to confirm that the blood is human, but there was no body or “other signs” to indicate what happened except for another smaller pool of blood and a pair of glasses discovered a short distance away. Police said forensic analysis would reveal the sex of the potential victim but would not go into further detail. “All we can say about that amount of blood is that it lends itself to the revelation of a very serious injury having occurred, but we are not at this time saying that any crime has occurred to our knowledge,” Raubenstine said at a press conference Thursday.