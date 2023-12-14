‘Giant Wheel of Death’ Acrobat Seriously Injured as Live Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong
TERRIFYING
A circus performer in Britain was hospitalized after falling at least 33 feet during a “Giant Wheel of Death” stunt that went wrong in front of a live audience Wednesday night, according to a report. The acrobat, who is in his twenties, was performing in the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, east England, at the time of the accident. Local police attending the scene said the man “sustained serious, potentially life-changing injuries” but was stable. A witness sitting in the front row who caught the incident on camera said the acrobat was blindfolded. “He slipped or tripped and fell to the ground and to begin with I thought it was part of the act, so continued recording,” she told the BBC. Ringmaster Jack Jay said the accident “looked like mistiming” when the acrobat “went to jump through one of the wheels and slipped, landing on the floor.”