Giants Flame Trump for Lies About Saquon Trade: ‘Stop Yapping’

The New York Giants roasted Donald Trump Tuesday for his false claim that he told the team to keep Saquon Barkley, the running back who was transferred to the Philadelphia Eagles before their Super Bowl Championship. Trump, who was spotted golfing with Barkley on Sunday and honored him Monday at the White House, said he told Barkley’s former team to hang on tight to the all-star. “I was with the Giants, the head coach, and some people. And I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’ They lost Saquon,” Trump alleged at the time. “That was not good. I called that one.” But on Tuesday, the Giants clapped back at Trump’s haughty claim. Pat Hanlon, the team’s vice president of communications, said there were “no conversations” that took place about the trade. Hanlon posted on his personal X account and tagged Trump: “With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!!” Barkley, who drew criticism for spending time with Trump, fired back on X Monday by saying “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”

New York Post