Giffords and Intern Speak on Phone

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Arizona Republic
Daniel Hernandez, the heroic intern of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords who rushed to her aid almost immediately after she was shot, says he has spoken with the congresswoman several times on the phone. He revealed their talks have included “short interactions and long interactions,” though he did not say what they talked about, wishing to respect her privacy. "Pretty soon you will be able to ask her yourself because she's just doing extremely well and recovering very quickly," he said. Meanwhile, Giffords’ husband is still waiting to hear from doctors as to whether or not his wife will be well enough to attend the launch of his NASA shuttle, the Endeavour, on April 19.