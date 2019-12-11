Scouted Gift Pick: An Affordable, Ergonomic 8” Chef’s Knife
What it is: The PAUDIN Pro Kitchen Knife 8 Inch Chef's Knife. This classic 8” chef’s knife is a workhorse of the kitchen. It’s suitable to cut bread, veggies, and meats. The ultra-sharp edge means it’s easy to use and slices like a dream. The ergonomically-shaped handles make it comfortable to hold, no matter the level of knife experience. German steel gives this knife durability and the specific alloy used in crafting it can help prevent dulling and rust.
Who to gift to: Your newly single brother who no longer has an actual kitchen knife in his apartment. Your mom who’s trying to get into cooking now that she’s retired. Your roommate as a subtle hint to stop using your knives and not cleaning them.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.