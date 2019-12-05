Buy Any Alpaca Wool Item from Everlane, Get a $10 Credit for a Future Purchase
The launch of the new Alpaca wool sweaters from Everlane couldn’t have had better timing. They really make the perfect gift for basically anyone on your list (and for yourself). They’re even more appealing today: Everlane is offering $10 on a future order with any Alpaca wool purchase. That means you can pick up a sweater for your mom or sister and get $10 to spend on a pair of jeans or shoes for yourself. There’s so much to choose from, like the Cropped Alpaca Cardigan that comes in five colors for $100 or the Oversized Alpaca Crew for $95 or the V-Neck for $88. Alpaca is the perfect alternative to cashmere, as it tends to be even softer without sacrificing any warmth. And because of the way these sweaters are knitted, with an open stitch, they’re incredibly durable. The fibers help in reducing pilling, so your sweater will last years and years and still look great.
