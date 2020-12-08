Scouted Gift Pick: Omsom’s Flavorful Cooking Bundle

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

The Omsom Bundle: Packed into this neatly arranged gift is 12 starters that get you more than halfway to flavorful Asian cooking. Omsom created sets of flavorings with six different Asian cuisines in mind. The original Southeast Asian sampler includes dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines while the new East Asian line has Japan, Korea, and China covered. Instead of ordering take out, make it at home!

The Omsom Bundle Buy at Omsom $ 55

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your friend that lives in the city and may have a Seamless/Postmates addiction. Your foodie family member that wants to try something new. A post-college grad that’s still learning the difference between a saute pan and a frying pan and could use some easy-to-follow recipes that aren’t microwave-based.

