Scouted Gift Pick: The Lightweight, Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for Your Favorite Bookworm

What it is: Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof. The Kindle is probably the best way to read anything, whether you’re on the go or sitting at home. Now that it’s waterproof, it can head to the beach for some relaxing summer reading or in the bathtub for an at-home spa day. The built-in backlighting can be adjusted, there’s now double the amount of storage, and it supports Audible. You can even gift a Kindle Unlimited subscription while you’re at it.

Who to gift to: The always-on-the-go friend who deserves to use their commute for more than just chugging coffee. Your mom who is constantly asking for book recommendations. Your best friend who has more books in her apartment than furniture.

Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping

