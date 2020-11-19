These Homemade Cookies Will End Your Gift Buying Stress and Please the Pickiest Friends

Buying presents can be so hard. We all have that one friend we love, but they don’t have any personal interests outside of work. Then there’s the parent who says they’ll be fine with “anything,” or the friend who already owns two of everything. Don’t panic, because the perfect gift is deceptively simple: homemade chocolate chip cookies (that you don’t have to bake yourself).

These chocolate chip cookies from Etsy seller ChocolateandtheChip are perfect. Seriously, it’s like getting a hug from your mom in cookie form. They’re so soft and just the right amount of chewiness, with possibly the best chocolate I’ve tasted in a while. So much soft, gooey chocolate. Good luck not eating these in one sitting, because I’ve tried and failed.

These were so good that I first got them as a gift for my sister, who loved them so much that I ordered them for myself. I followed her advice to microwave them for a few seconds, and within a few minutes, I had devoured half of them. The cookies are large enough to be satisfying, and are thick without being dense. They’re soft on the inside and have a chewy bite, and the chocolate adds the perfect touch in flavor and texture. These cookies are just the right amount of sweet, but be warned: they’re addictive!

In terms of packaging, they arrive in clear bags neatly stacked on top of each other, and I’ve never had any problems with them melting or being crushed in transit. Best of all, shipping is free and the delivery time is usually quick.

I’ve ordered these for friends (and myself) and every time, people are so happy. Homemade cookies are such a heartwarming gift, and even though I didn’t bake them myself, my friends are always touched by the thoughtfulness and care that goes into freshly baked cookies. No one expects to go to their mailbox and find cookies, and what says Christmas more than homemade baked treats? Your friends don’t need to know you can’t bake anything without setting off the fire alarm.

Send your friends (or yourself) a virtual hug with the perfect gift: A fresh, warm chocolate chip cookie.

ChocolateandtheChip Chocolate Chip Cookies Buy on Etsy $ 31

