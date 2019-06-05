From Knives to Security Cameras, These Are the Best Father’s Day Gifts to Give This Year

Father’s Day is coming up shortly so it’s about time you started thinking about what you’re going to give (or ask for). We’ve rounded up a list of 11 things that any dad would be happy to get, from the perfect cooking set to a technology-first universal remote. This Father’s Day, give something that is more than just a gift. Give something that will change how he interacts with his surroundings.

Norlan Whisky Glass, Set of 2, $48 on Amazon: These glasses are lightweight and made from hand-blown double-walled borosilicate glass. They’re designed specifically with inner protrusions to keep your whiskey tasting the way it should.

Second Skin Lounge Pant, $64 from Tommy John: Tommy John makes some spectacularly soft underwear and their lounge pants are no different. Get him to throw away those holey flannel pants in favor of a breathable micro modal pair. Hell, I'd like a pair of these myself.

Custom Map, $49-$119 from Grafomap: Sometimes, sentimentality is the name of the game. Grafomap allows you to create custom maps and posters of meaningful places, like a childhood vacation spot or college campus.

Logitech Harmony Companion All in One Remote Control, $105 on Amazon: As technology continues to evolve, it feels like it just creates more problems. This is a universal remote for the 21st century that can be controlled by even the least tech-savvy dads.

Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses, Set of 2, $35 on Amazon: Is there anything better than a frosty cold beer? Occasionally. But for the times that near-frozen beer is all he needs, these freezable beer glasses are just the ticket.

Emile Henry Ceramic Pizza Stone & Peel Kit, $80 from Food52: Pizza is a great family night dinner so let’s go one step further and make our own. This kit comes with 100% clay stone and a crisp wood peel for easy pizza transport.

Ring Video Doorbell, $100 on Amazon: This is the perfect gift for the dad that really, just, you know, wants to keep an eye on things. It connects easily to any smartphone and is Alexa-enabled for even more security.

Men's Wool Runners, $95 from Allbirds: Washable, comfortable wool sneakers that he can wear anywhere make a really great gift. They come in a handful of neutral colors that will go with any pair of slacks he owns.

Waffle Robe, $119 from Parachute: Not every dad is a Robe Dad, but every dad should aspire to be one. This robe is made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and is lightweight and breathable.

The Performance Chino, $68 from Everlane: Every dad needs a good pair of pants that he can wear wherever. The Performance Chino has four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities to keep him looking sharp.

The Fundamentals, $168 from Material Knives: Toss out those rusty tongs and get him and all-in-one set up that has kitchen tools and the perfect utility knives all in one sleek wooden holder.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.