GIFT PICK
Scouted Gift Pick: The Easy-to-Use Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker
What it is: The Takeya Cole Brew Coffee Maker. Gifting a cold brew coffee maker is like saying “Here, I value your time spent awake.” This Scouted reader favorite is so incredibly easy to use because all you need is to dump coffee into the filter, fill the pitcher with water, and let it sit in the fridge. This makes a full quart of coffee, tea, what-have-you. The bottle itself is BPA-free and the lid is airtight to keep your coffee fresh for longer. The handle has a non-slip grip so even the groggiest of mornings won’t result in any dropped pitchers.
Who to gift to: Your friend who cannot go a day without an iced coffee (but probably should). Your sibling who’s off to college or moving out on their own and can’t mooch off of the leftover cold coffee in the pot. Your significant other who thinks Red Bull is perfectly acceptable to drink before 10am.
