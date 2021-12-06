The Best Gifts For Gen Z Giftees, According to a Gen Z'er

Understanding the niche likes and interests of Gen Z’ers can feel like an impossible task. Always on TikTok, drinks oat milk iced lattes like it’s water, has a skincare routine long enough to be a short film, and are consistently self-deprecating—yet firm believers in manifesting their dream lives. So what do you gift the person in your life who fits all of these categories? Luckily for you, I know all about the best gifts for Gen Z. Not only do I write about the hottest products on the market for a living, but I'm also a proud member of Generation Z, and if that’s not enough to add to my credibility, my favorite thing to do is shop—a lot.

In case you need a little help zeroing in on who fits into this age demographic: Gen Z encompasses anyone born between 1997 and 2012. This means anyone within the ages of 9-24 is in this bracket is a Gen Z'er. It’s been a while since I got a gift I didn’t explicitly include in my holiday wish list. I can’t help it! I want what I want and my parents discovered long ago it’s better to just get me something I’d actually use than purchase a new pair of shoes I’d only wear once. The same goes for my boyfriend—most of the time he’ll simply let me roam around Soho until I stumble upon an item that catches my eye. With all that being said, that’s not to say I don’t appreciate the element of surprise when it comes to unwrapping my present under the tree. Most of my generation can attest to this.

Few things to note about Gen Z: we’re all about tech-savvy innovative products that can make our lives easier, we appreciate sustainability and eco-friendly brands that actually care about the environment, and we value any and all opportunities for self-expression. Yes, we’re a difficult bunch at times but I promise we’re not all that bad! And once you figure us out we’re actually super predictable...you know, until we’re not.

Scroll through to a comprehensive guide that’s sure to include many products at the top of any Gen Z’er’s gift list this holiday season. There’s everything from charging phone mats to the trendiest fashion pieces—in other words, you really can’t go wrong with anything on this list.

Dyson AirWrap Styler Perhaps the most obvious, but with the amount of TikTok tutorials on how to achieve Matilda Djerf-esque hair, the hair tool has evolved from not just a want—but a need. Buy at Dyson $ 549 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker Down from $199 It’s like having your own personal barista! This smart Keurig makes it easy to prepare and enjoy your coffee all to your liking with the help of your smartphone. You’re also able to schedule your brew ahead of time and ensure it’s ready by the time you’re on your way out the door. Yup, this is definitely at the top of my list this year. Buy at Amazon $ 159.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Parade Re:Play Underwear Jewel Tones Pack One thing we’re not doing is uncomfortable bras that wear out after only a few uses, leaving you with a metal rod poking out. We might have let that slide when we were younger, but not anymore! Parade has products that are soft, breathable, and made from recycled fabrics that are good for your body and the environment—the perfect formula for a Gen Z approved brand. Buy at Parade $ 56

Coach Tabby Bag Somewhere along the last few years, millennials ruled out Coach as a worthy player in the designer bag game. Well, Coach is officially that girl again. The Tabby Bag has taken social media by a storm and now it’s everyone’s obsession. Buy at Coach $ 395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Chill Tips False Nails Salon-quality nail art that you can do in the comfort of your own home without having to actually change out of your PJs. I’ll take one of every style. Buy at Target $ 12.99

Extendable Tripod Like I said, Gen Z really is TikTok obsessed. Whether they’re in need of a tripod to film their next video or they’re on a quest to become their own Instagram boyfriend and take their own Insta-worthy pictures, this is sure to come in handy to any social media lover. Buy at Amazon $ 23.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Casetify Phone Case There’s no such thing as too many phone cases—there just isn’t! Whether you want to coordinate the phone accessory to match your outfit or you’re just looking for a change, Casetify is your go-to stop for literally every style of case you could hope for. Buy at Casetify $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mejuri Jewelry Travel Case The perfect gift for those regularly on the go, store all of your favorite accessories all in one place without the hassle of having to detangle necklaces. Plus, this Mejuri travel case lets you monogram it with your initials. Buy at Mejuri $ 75 Free Shipping

Five-Minute Journal Almost every TikTok video on my feed features this bad boy—seriously. With the new year approaching, what better gift than reminding someone of the importance of mindfulness and manifestation. Buy at Amazon $ 33.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skims Knit Short Robe The holy grail of lounging attire, Skims excels at all things cozy—and I wouldn’t want to watch Netflix for 5+ hours wearing anything else! Buy at Skims $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Away Carry-On Suitcase Aluminum Edition Away luggage is chic, practical, and celeb-approved. This carry-on suitcase is equipped with a hidden laundry bag, 360° spinner wheels, and an ejectable USB charger for when you need to charge up in between flights or on your way from the airport. Buy at Away $ 525 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bala Bangles Is there anything better than a workout that doesn’t actually feel like a workout? That’s what these weighted Bala bangles do. Attach to your ankles or wrists before a walk or during a session of squats, curl-ups, lunges and to increase strength, agility, endurance and balance. And it doesn’t hurt that the weights come in a variety of chic hues. Buy at Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Simple Modern Classic Tumblr The famous TikToker Tinx calls this water bottle her “emotional support sippy cup” and I couldn’t agree more. These eco-friendly Simple Modern tumblers are double-walled and vacuum insulated, keeping your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours. Buy at Amazon $ 25.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CHEFMAN 2 in 1 Max XL 8 Qt Air Fryer I blame Emily Mariko for this one. Air fry with little to no oil for meals as nutritious as they are delicious. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

North Face Puffer Jacket Winter is coming and this snug North Face jacket is the pop of color needed in any cold-season wardrobe. Buy at UrbanOutfitters $ 279 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Diptyque Candle Who doesn’t love a good luxury candle to add to their collection? Buy at Nordstrom $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack We all deal with pesky pimples. These star-shaped hydrocolloid patches make clearing up your skin less of a drag and, dare I say it, fun. Buy at Target $ 14.99

Pleasing Nail Polish by Harry Styles Harry Styles is arguably the most universally liked celebrity and there’s not one Gen Z’er that wouldn’t appreciate receiving something from his newly launched nail polish brand. Buy at Pleasing $ 65

Vankyo Leisure Projector Long are the days where we would huddle around a laptop with our friends to watch a film. Snag this projector that easily connects to your smartphone and other devices ahead of your next movie night. Buy at Target $ 129.99 Free Shipping

Courant Wireless Phone Charger Tray I genuinely have left for work with my phone uncharged because I was too lazy to get up and charge it the night before—a fact I’m not at all proud to admit. This phone charging mat is a lifesaver—for both myself and my phone—that’s also a useful tool to place your keys and other essentials all in one place. Buy at Courant $ 100

Herbivore Rose Quartz Face Roller An essential in anyone’s skin care routine, this rose quartz roller supports lymphatic drainage that reduces the appearance of puffiness, and wrinkles. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BonbonWhims Tinkerbell Rings The early aughts aesthetic might not be appreciated by all generations but us Gen Z’ers are huge fans. This customizable initial charm rings by Bon Bon Whims are a dream and easily stackable to sprinkle in some personality. Oh, and did I mention the Y2K brand is loved by Gen Z queen Olivia Rodrigo herself?! Buy at BONBONWHIMS $ 40

Let Scouted guide you to the best gifts guides. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.