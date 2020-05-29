If There Was Ever A Graduating Class That Deserved a Gift, It’s This One

This is the weirdest start to summer I’ve ever experienced. But it must be even weirder for the class of 2020. All of that hard work and no graduation ceremony or celebrations to go along with it. I’m not sure graduation gifts were all that necessary in the past, but now, I’d say they definitely are. Since we can’t be together and celebrate the class of 2020, show them you’re proud, that you care, and that everything will be OK with a gift. Here are some suggestions to get you going.

FOR HELPING THEM GET THEIR WORK DONE

Macbook Pro 16-Inch They’re going to need a computer no matter what. Whether they’re off to college and all classes are via Zoom or if they are still in person, a laptop is essential. This Macbook Pro has a big enough screen to binge movies on, too. Buy on Amazon $ 2195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WHEN THEY EVENTUALLY GET AN IN PERSON JOB INTERVIEW

Etsy Cufflinks I got this for my college graduation from a good friend. You can add the city of importance, whether that’s your college town, or hometown, or both, and they’ll find it on a map and make a pair of custom cufflinks. Perfect to be worn to their first in person interview, whenever that might be. Buy on Etsy $ 29

FOR MAKING THEIR NEW BED

All Season Down Comforter Nothing took me longer to do than to upgrade my bedding. Whether they’re off to college or off to their first apartment, this Brooklinen comforter is a perfect way to help make them feel at home. Buy on Brooklinen $ 199 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN AGE APPROPRIATE CELEBRATION

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Has anyone ever said no to candy? These champagne gummy bears are a great way to celebrate with your grad, even if you can’t be there with them. They’re age appropriate, too. Buy on Nordstrom $ 54

FOR THE ONLY KITCHEN ITEM THEY REALLY NEED

Instant Pot You don’t need much in your first kitchen, but one thing you definitely do need is an Instant Pot. They are so versatile and you can pretty much cook anything in them. Buy on Amazon $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CAPTURING MEMORIES

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 This camera is the perfect present. You likely wouldn’t buy it for yourself, but it will bring them so much joy to have Polaroids they can save and cherish. It’ll be even better when they can go outside and use it. Buy on Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BINGE WATCHING

Amazon TV Firestick Give them the gift of TV, something we all need a little more of in our lives. With the Firestick they can stream from any service, and it’s Alexa compatible, too. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ADDING SOME MUSIC TO THEIR LIVES

Sonos One Nothing brings joy like music. This speaker is the perfect way to make their new apartment or dorm room into a home. It has Bluetooth capabilities, of course, and amazing sound to boot. Buy on Amazon $ 199 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR STAYING FIT

Fitbit Help them stay in shape with this Fitbit. It measures heart rate, sleep patterns, and has 15 different exercise modes to help them stay active. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HELPING THEM MAKE THE MOST OF THEIR YOUTH

The Defining Decade A classic graduation gift is a self help book, but this is much more than that. This book discusses why one’s twenties are the most important part of one’s life, and provides tools along the way on how to make the most out of this all-important decade. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

