The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom Who Pretends She Doesn’t Want Anything

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

it’s that time of year again—Mother’s Day 2024 (Sunday, May 12) is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re already struggling with a stubborn mom (and stepmom) who swears she doesn’t want a gift this year. Whether for your biological mom, your new-ish mother-in-law, your not-evil-at-all stepmother, your wife, your grandmother, or a friend, it’s not always easy to narrow down all of the options when you’re scouring the web in search of the best Mother’s Day gifts for someone who either has everything or says they don’t want a gift at all.

Obviously, showing up to Mother’s Day brunch empty-handed is not an option (in most cases), so coming up with a non-basic gift she never knew they needed but will absolutely love is the best route to go. Depending on your relationship with the giftee in question, the best Mother’s Day gifts are usually equal parts sentimental, useful, and, of course, have a personal touch of some kind.

Sure, you can always opt for a procrastinator-proof last-minute gift like a beautiful floral bouquet, a box of her favorite chocolates, or a digital gift card, but honestly, you still have plenty of time to pick out both a meaningful and tangible gift, so there’s no need to succumb to your last-resort go-to’s just yet.

From chic weighted blankets designed to reduce stress and mimic the feeling of snuggling to more practical options like luxe espresso machines, a pricey skincare splurge that she wouldn’t buy for herself, or a limited edition bottle of wine that doubles as a decorative vase, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts for moms who don’t want anything.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase Switching to a silk pillowcase offers a slew of beauty benefits, from reducing hair frizz to lessening fine lines. I have gifted Slip’s silk pillowcase a number of times, and it’s always been met with excitement. Buy At Nordstrom $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Oura Ring Of all the fitness trackers and smart wearables I’ve tried, the Oura Ring is hands-down my favorite. Not only is the sleek design actually elegant, but because it’s worn tight around your finger, some experts believe it’s more accurate than wrist wearables. It tracks menstrual cycles, activity, sleep, stress responses, temperature, and so much more, making it a valuable tool for monitoring a number of health stats. The Oura Ring does need to fit properly, so make sure to opt for the custom ring kit so she can try the sizes on and select the best one. Note: Oura Ring’s sizing is slightly different than standard ring sizing, so even if you do know her size, I still suggest going for the ring kit option. Buy At Oura $ 300 Free Shipping

Bearaby Eco-Velvet Weighted Blanket All of us on the Scouted team have gifted our moms with a Bearaby weighted blanket at some point or another, and it never fails to please. Buy At Bearaby $ 259 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gérard Bertrand Cote des Roses Art Édition Rosé If you’re going to gift the mom on your list this year a bottle of wine, make sure it’s the limited Cote des Roses Art Édition Rosé from Gérard Bertrand, which is not only a delicious beverage for Mother’s Day brunch but also doubles as a reusable piece of art when it’s done. The new limited-edition bottle’s art design was a collaboration with Australian artist Morgan Jamieson, and it’s honestly so pretty—she won’t even want to open the bottle. It’s truly a piece of fine art for one’s bar cart and a collector’s item for any rosé devotee. Buy At International Wine Shop $ 25 Buy At Gerard Bertrand $ 25

Lunya Washable Silk Robe I firmly believe that a luxurious, premium-quality robe is one of the best gifts you can give—regardless of the recipient, occasion, gender, etc.—and Mother’s Day is no exception. My current favorite is this lightweight, warm-weather-friendly, and machine-washable silk robe from Lunya. It’s absolutely beautiful while still being practical, and I feel like a modern-day princess when I wear it—and mom will, too. Buy At Lunya $ 278 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Saks Fifth Avenue $ 278 Free Shipping | Free Returns

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal DNA Test Give the gift of learning about one’s ancestry with 23andMe’s trusted and top-rated DNA kits. It’s slightly sentimental and offers an experience, but it’s also a great gift for a mother you’re not as close with (or related to) as well. Buy At Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine This is the perfect gift for the espresso-obsessed mom in your life. It will also save her tons of money, as she won’t be tempted to pop into her local coffee shop for an afternoon pick-me-up when she makes her latte at home. Buy At Breville $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket This sauna blanket elevated my wellness game so much. I’ve recommended it to just about everyone in my life. If the mama on your list is into wellness or fitness, this detoxifying and endorphin-boosting sauna blanket will be a game-changer. Buy At HigherDOSE $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Great Jones The Dutchess Cast Iron Dutch Oven This eye-catching Dutch oven is not only a sight for sore eyes, but it’s also built to last. Fun fact: the unique shape even allows you to fit a chicken in it! Buy At Great Jones $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Abercrombie YPB Iconic Tote Bag For the mom who’s always on the go or the new mom who wants a chicer alternative to a traditional diaper bag, look no further than Abercrombie’s organization-enhancing YPB Iconic Tote Bag. The versatile tote is designed with a slew of thoughtful details, including space for a water bottle and a back trolley pass flap so she can attach it to her carry-on. Buy At Abercrombie & Fitch $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stanley Mother’s Day Quencher Flowstate Tumbler For TikTok-obsessed mom who is up on all the trends (or just like to stay hydrated with a cute water vessel), this limited edition Mother’s Day tumbler from Stanley will surely delight. If you want to snag one of these ahead of Mother’s Day, we recommend buying ASAP, as Stanley drops like this tend to sell out quickly. Buy At Stanley $ 35

Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe Whether she’s a runner, a speed walker, or just a staunchly loyal Lululemon fan, the brand’s Beyondfeel Running Shoe is an underrated gem. Plus, it’s easier to find out someone’s shoe size than to inquire about the pant size for a pair of leggings. Buy At Lululemon $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FACE FOUNDRIÉ Facial Who doesn’t love a facial? This is great for anyone who loves skincare or someone who just wouldn’t treat herself to an in-spa treatment. FACE FOUNDRIÉ offers a slew of customizable facials for any skin type and concern in an approachable, busy-mom-friendly setting. Plus, they have options for expectant mothers, too. Buy At FACE FOUNDRIÉ $

