11 Kinds of Moms We Love And the Best Gifts To Get Them

Choosing Mother’s Day gifts is no simple task — and each of us has such a unique mom that one-to-one comparison doesn’t cut it. For the many moms out there and the many folks looking to get them something special to celebrate them, we compiled different gifts for different types of mom, from the overworked to the overly tidy.

The Mother With A Thousand Devices

‌

Belkin’s 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector, $24 on Amazon: Help her control her home electronics more easily with this best-selling surge protector from Belkin. More than 10,000 people rated it an average of 4.5 stars. Less than $25 gets her one of the most durable, safe, and accessible surge protectors out there.

The Mother Who Loves Dogs

‌

Dog’s Walk Kit, $105 at Wild One: Elevate your mom’s pet essentials with this striking set that includes a collar, leash, and poop bag in a choice of six colors and three sizes. Think of the love she gives that mutt and how you’ll be in her thoughts now every time she walks it.

The Mother Who Loves Cats

‌

WOpet’s Seven-Liter Automatic Pet Feeder, $90 at Amazon: With an it’s-dinner-time! capability to call your cat to it, enabled portion control, and programmable, this pet feeder can basically take over feeding chores and execute them more efficiently than your mom ever could so can spend more time doing her own thing.

The Mother Who Reads and Reads

‌

Kindle Paperwhite, $130 on Amazon: Thousands of books in one place, easy-to-use, backlit display, font size you can make bigger or smaller, and so on. Every mom deserves a Kindle — even yours.

The Mother Who Likes To Sleep Hard

nodpod’s Weighted Sleep Mask, $30 on Amazon: Using polyethylene beads, nodpod will mold to the contours of her face, creating a custom, light-blocking effect that sets it apart from many other eye masks. But it’s not just that it blocks light better than other eye masks — it could also really help her fall asleep.

The Mother With a Green Thumb

Aquaphoric Self Watering Planter, $18 on Amazon: With this top-rated self-watering planter, she’ll remember how you brought light into her life after she brought you into the world. It comes in 12 different styles and looks great in any corner of the house.

The Mother Who Hosts

Thai-Handmade Natural Wood Serving Bowl, $58 at NOVICA: Let her show off a serving bowl that could serve most of anything — from grapes to snacks — from wood handcrafted by NOVICA’s Noppadol Laesanklang. Find more handmade art from global artists at NOVICA’s marketplace if you’ve got something more specific in mind.

The Mother Who Cares About Her Health

Levoit’s Home Air Purifier, $73 on Amazon: This No.1 best-selling HEPA filter air purifier will let her customize its speed and brightness, and will get rid of dust, allergens, pollen, odors, and more.

The Mother You Stress Out Too Much

One Hour At-Home Massage, $115 at Soothe.com: She’s in full control, able to choose a vetted expert massage therapist who’ll show up in as little as an hour with a table, sheets, lotions, oils, and optional music, to boot. Appointments are open every day from 8 a.m. through midnight and there are monthly subscription plans available.

The Mother Who Likes to Cook

Le Creuset’s Signature Skillet, $120 at LeCreuset: It’s not only striking in appearance (and highly customizable in that sense) but also packs a functional punch. Of course, the Signature will spread heat evenly like any cast iron worth its weight in cast iron, giving you the ability to better slow-cook, roast, sear, stir-fry (and go between stove and oven as you please).

The Mother Who Likes Things Tidy

Dyson’s V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $526 on Amazon: Yeah, she’s cleaned up after you for years and what better way to thank her than with a top-of-the-line, top-rated, and best-selling cordless vacuum from Dyson. 1,200 reviewers leave this sleek vac a 4.3-star-average — it’s the least you can do.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.