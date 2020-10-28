Having Trouble Sleeping? This CBD Tea May Help
Insomnia is no easy condition to tackle—and it’s only gotten worse this year for me. It’s some sort of mod podge of stress, anxiety, and ~this whole thing~. As a result, I couldn’t say I’d gotten a good night's sleep in a while—one where I’ve slept the whole night through and woken up refreshed and ready for the day. That is, until I started drinking this tea at night.
I’ve been turning to Lagom Teas CBD infused Chamomile Tea more and more these days nights. To be completely honest, chamomile and lavender are what got me hooked (I’m a sucker for a cup of chamomile tea) but what made me stay is the CBD. Each tea bag is infused with 15 mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract and it tastes as delicious as any other chamomile tea I’ve tried. I think what I like most about it is that it doesn’t feel like I’m taking a CBD shot or gummy or anything—but instead, just having a nice, warm, cup of tea to wind down at the end of a long day, one that makes me feel warm, sleepy, and just generally cozy.
It’s become a ritual for me. I sit on the couch listening to some music, inhaling the steam wafting from my favorite mug filled with my new favorite tea. I’m asleep within the hour and I stay that way. It doesn’t get any better than that.
